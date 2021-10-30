Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,145,082 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,145,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $52,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

