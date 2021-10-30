Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.09 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

