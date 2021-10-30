Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NI stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.