Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.64 and last traded at $90.62. 1,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.