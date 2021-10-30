Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $366.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $366.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.57.

SAIA stock opened at $312.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 53.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

