Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.61

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.61 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.91 ($0.25). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,635,398 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £161.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.59.

Get Scancell alerts:

In other Scancell news, insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £499,999.92 ($653,253.10).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.