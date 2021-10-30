The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $234.31

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.31 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 227.90 ($2.98). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 227.90 ($2.98), with a volume of 22,745 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £82.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

