Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Expands By 74.0%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BCEKF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 68,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,890. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
