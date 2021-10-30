Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Expands By 74.0%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BCEKF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 68,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,890. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.