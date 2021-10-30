Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rises By 69.1%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the September 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 115,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. AXA has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $29.10.

AXAHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

