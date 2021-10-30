Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $14.29 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,470 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

