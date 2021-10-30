Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

