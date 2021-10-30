Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.18

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.18 and traded as high as $40.44. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 44,505,776 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $38,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.