Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $298.31

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.31 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 314.60 ($4.11). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 313.40 ($4.09), with a volume of 679,837 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384.

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

