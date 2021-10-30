Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,127.23

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,127.23 ($27.79) and traded as high as GBX 2,228 ($29.11). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,212 ($28.90), with a volume of 164,346 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on ICP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,153.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.