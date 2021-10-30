Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.78. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 4,411 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

