Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.23

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.23 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 62.88 ($0.82). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.79), with a volume of 539,103 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.