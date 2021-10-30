Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.87 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

