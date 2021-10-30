Capital International Investors Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Capital International Investors grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.49% of UFP Industries worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,090 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

