Capital International Investors Has $52.37 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 55.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $52,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $84.56 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

