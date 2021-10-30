Capital International Investors Has $35.46 Million Stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $35,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

