Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 71.4%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $12.65 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

