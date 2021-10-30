Switch (SWCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Switch to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Switch has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect Switch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SWCH opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Switch stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Switch worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

