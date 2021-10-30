Exela Technologies (XELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Exela Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XELA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,671,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,918,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $312.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

