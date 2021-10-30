Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 396,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

