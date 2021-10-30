Node Runners Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,422.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $87.65 or 0.00141969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $39,422.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

