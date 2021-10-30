Capital International Investors Acquires 168,806 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $70,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 149,190 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of FN stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

