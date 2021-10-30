Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 45,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $89.33.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

