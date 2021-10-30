Assetmark Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 39.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

