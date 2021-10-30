Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,460,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,143,660 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Gold Trust worth $116,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

