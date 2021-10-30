Royal Bank of Canada Has $125.25 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $125,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $287.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.