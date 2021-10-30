AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $108,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

