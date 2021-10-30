Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.75-19.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.56. Meritage Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$19.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.