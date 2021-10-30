Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.75-19.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.56. Meritage Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$19.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.38.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

