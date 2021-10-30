Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

MMLP opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,013 shares of company stock worth $150,274. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.