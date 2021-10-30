Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apple stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Apple alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Apple worth $17,237,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.