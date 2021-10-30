Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,700.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,620.93.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,450.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,382.00. Shopify has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
