Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,700.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,620.93.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,450.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,382.00. Shopify has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

