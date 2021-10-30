Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wedbush

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

