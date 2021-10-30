Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $402.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $402.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.50.

MCO opened at $404.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $259.45 and a 1-year high of $407.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

