Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

CSV opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

