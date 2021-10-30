LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). LightPath Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.45. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

