Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $136,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.22 and a 12 month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

