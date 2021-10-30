Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 608 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

