Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMADY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

