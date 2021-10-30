Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

SJR.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$35.64 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.50 and a 1 year high of C$37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

