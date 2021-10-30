Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

TARO opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

