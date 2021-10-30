Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.23.

SYNA stock opened at $194.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

