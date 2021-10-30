Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 80,588 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,588 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 410,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.