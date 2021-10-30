Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,797,383 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 65.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $243,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

