CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

