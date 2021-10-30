Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $164.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

