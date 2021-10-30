Cars.com (CARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

CARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 37.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

